Health trust wants public to help fund new ‘homely’ birthing unit at Warwick Hospital

A health trust is appealing to the public to help build a new ‘homely’ birthing unit at Warwick Hospital, which staff say will give women more choice on where they give birth.

Although South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust is funding the basics of the unit, it said it needs £200,000 to make it as good as it could be.

The extra money is needed for enhanced equipment such as special cots and stands, and furnishings to make the rooms look more homely.

The unit is expected to be built in early 2018, and will offer expectant parents the opportunity to have their babies in a comfortable environment rather than a more clinical setting.

It will feature four birthing rooms, with birthing pools available in all of them.

There will also be separate rooms and a private garden for parents to relax in.

Jayne Blacklay, Director of Development said: “This is a really exciting development for maternity services in South Warwickshire.

“We recognise how important it is for women to choose where they give birth. Building a midwifery-led unit at Warwick Hospital supports choice, with the added reassurance of a full obstetric unit on site.”

