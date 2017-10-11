Harbury villager wins Audi in spot the ball competition at airport

Harbury resident Raymond Flanaghan had only ever won something from a tombola. That was until he played a spot-the-ball competition at Birmingham Airport and was surprised with a £50,000 Audi A6 Allroad this week.

Mr Flanaghan, a retired company director, was handed the keys by dream car giveaway company BOTB after its trademark Tuesday surprise.

The 63-year-old was lost for words when Christian Williams from BOTB knocked on his door with the good news.

He said: “It was the first time I ever played.

“I was just sat having a coffee and thought it would help pass the time while I waited for my flight to Dublin.

“I have never won anything in my life apart from on a tombola at the village hall.

“I can’t say I had thought about playing the competition before but just on a whim gave it a try.”