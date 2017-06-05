Hampton Magna mum to take on Snowdon this week ahead of MS diagnosis

A mum from Hampton Magna who is expecting to be diagnosed with MS this year will be taking on Snowdon for charity at the weekend.

Anna Garratt, who is 30 years old, is expecting to be diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) later this year. In October 2016, the mum-of-three, was admitted to hospital after experiencing numbness in her legs. After an MRI scan and tests she was told that she was showing signs of MS.

Anna, who has three daughters, said: “I had it in the back of my head when I had the first symptoms that it could be MS but I didn’t think it would actually be that.

“It was such a huge shock. Due to changes since October and new symptoms I had another MRI scan and tests in May but I don’t get the results until later in June.”

Because of her expected diagnosis, Anna has decided to climb Snowdon to help raise money for the MS Trust and to make her children proud.

Anna will be joined by at least 40 people, who are her friends and family members, on her climb on June 10.

She said: “I am really excited about the event. I have been completely overwhelmed by the support people have shown and how many sponsors are coming in. I am feeling great physically at the moment and have been running a lot so hopefully I will make it up. I am so grateful to everyone taking part and supporting us, it has brought so much positivity to me at a difficult time.”

So far the mum-of-three and her climbing party have managed to raise around £4,000 but Anna is hoping to raise £5,000 for the charity.

To donate to Anna Garratt’s fundraising page go to: www.virginmoneygiving.com/AnnaGarratt