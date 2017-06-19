Hampton Magna mum raises thousands with family and friends on Snowdon climb

A mum from Hampton Magna who is expecting to be diagnosed with MS has tackled Snowdon with her friends and family for charity.

Anna Garratt, who is 30 years old, is expecting to be diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) later this year.

Because of her expected diagnosis, the mum-of-three decided to climb Snowdon to help raise money for the MS Trust and to make her children proud.

Anna said: “It is hard to explain in words how terrifying and devastating this experience has been. Any parent will understand that my girls are on my mind every second of every day.

“I decided quite early on that I had to make them proud and I really wanted, and needed, to do things in my life that were worthwhile, fun and exciting.”

On June 10, Anna was joined by her friends and family, making a team of 42 climbing the mountain.

Despite best intentions, due to weather issues the group could only make it up two thirds of the way.

Anna said: “Despite challenging weather conditions the weekend was a huge success. We had torrential rain, hales and 60mph wind and were advised by the Rangers not to go ahead with the climb.

“We had some experienced hikers in the group so decided to give it as go and get as far as we safely could. We made it over two thirds of the way up before it was deemed unsafe to continue.

“Whilst we were obviously disappointed not to complete the climb we tried our very best and had a brilliant time, the team spirit was amazing and everyone had a smile on their face.

“It was such a brilliant day, one I will remember forever.”

When Anna started fundraising for the MS Trust she wanted to raise at least £3,000.

Anna said: “Our total is looking close to £8,000. That is more then double our original target. Our team have just been incredible, I’m so proud to call them my family and friends. We have been blown away by the support of the team and those who have sponsored us.

“The MS Trust have been in touch and are so grateful for our fundraising efforts, the money raised will make a huge difference.”