Half term on a budget: Family days out in Warwick District for under £40

With October half term fast approaching many parents in the Warwick District will looking for things to do during the school holidays to keep their children entertained.

Money-saving site Voucherbox has collated the top four things for a family of four to do for under £40 in and around the district.

1) Jumping for joy:

Kids can burn off some energy at the Jump In Trampoline Park in Warwick.

They can jump and tumble their way across wall-to-wall trampolines at the park. There is also dodgeball court where teams can play together, as well as a giant airbag to help the younger children.

Average entrance cost for a child of 5+: £10

2) Culture vulture:

Knights and princesses and everyone in between can pay a visit to Warwick Castle for a day of medieval adventure. From the popular Horrible Histories maze to the Pageant Playground and The Mighty Trebuchet, there is plenty to do.

Cost: From £15 per head for those three years old and above online including all day entry to the castle and grounds and the daily shows

3) Green fingers:

Award-winning Jephson Gardens in the centre of Leamington is a great place for a relaxing stroll or family picnic.

There is also the Sensory garden and the Glass House, which features exotic plants from around the world.

Cost: Free entrance

4) Treasure hunters:

If you’re on a budget, but looking to explore Leamington with the kids, there is a self-guided treasure hunt called the Spy Mission Trail.

By downloading a PDF following online payment, you can work together to spot and solve the clues on a two-mile route where answers could be hidden on statues, signs and landmarks all over the town.

Cost: £6.99

