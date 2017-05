The Kenilworth branch of Guide Dogs will be hosting its spring event in Talisman this weekend.

It will take place on Saturday May 20 from 9am to 3pm. Volunteers and dogs will be present at the event on for people to meet.

There will be a ‘Name The Puppy’ competition for the first ever Kenilworth branch-sponsored puppy, and a stall selling soft toys.

All are welcome to attend.