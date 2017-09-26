‘Good’ St Paul’s School in Leamington celebrates Ofsted report

St Paul’s Primary School in Leamington is celebrating after it was found to be ‘good overall’ by Ofsted inspectors.

The inspectors, who visited the school in June, said the school is good in all areas.

A previous inspection found that the school required improvement.

Teaching at the school was found to be ‘consistently good’ while pupils were praised for challenging and supporting each other’s learning.

The inspectors have said: “Pupils make good progress from their different starting points because they are taught the precise skills and knowledge they need.”

They have also said: “Parents are highly supportive of the school and believe, rightly, that their children are safe and enjoy school.”

To view the full report visit www.saintpaulsschool.org.uk/ofsted-reports