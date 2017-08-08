Giant poppy part of memorial effort at Art in the Park in Leamington

Have your say

Architectural steel manufacturers George Worrall and powder coating specialists Brical Finishers built and painted a 7ft high poppy which helped the Royal British Legion set up a workshop at the Art in the Park festival in Leamington at the weekend.

People of all ages made about 650 Haig Fund poppies to be mounted on the artwork.

The British Legion was marking the 100th anniversary of Passchendaele and 35th anniversary of the Falklands War.