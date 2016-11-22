Gas leak in Leamington causing disruption on roads

A gas leak near Leamington railway station is causing disruption to drivers in the town.

Lower Avenue between Avenue Road and High Street has been shut completely by National Grid, who closed the road in both directions this morning (Tuesday November 22) after reports of the smell of gas outside one of the flats.

The X18, X17, 68, X68 and X77 bus services are all being diverted as a result of the closure.

A statement on Stagecoach Midland’s website said: “Buses will be unable to serve Morrisons, and the train Station towards Coventry.

“Buses towards Leamington will divert via Park Drive – Avenue Road – to resume normal route.

“Passengers are advised to use stops on Parish Church, Princes Drive and Myton Road.”

It is not known when Lower Avenue will reopen.