Gas explosion in Rugby home

Two fire crews were called out to an explosion at a house in Rugby on Saturday evening.

One appliance from Rugby arrived at the scene in Cornwallis Road in Bilton at 7.23pm.

A second appliance, which was from Southam arrived at 7.37pm.

A spokeswoman from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The house was affected from a gas explosion in upstairs bedroom. All fires were out on arrival.

“Three casualties were treated for burns and the cause of explosion was due to several butane cylinders in the bedroom.”