Games consoles and equipment stolen from youth centre in Warwick

Several games consoles and other equipment have been stolen from a youth centre in Warwick.

Over the weekend the ‘positive about young people’ centre, which is located on Nelson Lane, was broken into.

Positive about young people is an organisation that helps young people who are experiencing difficulties at mainstream schools.

It is believed that the offender(s) gained access to the centre through a rear downstairs window.

A variety of electronic goods including xBox, PlayStations, a variety of games, a laptop and notepads were stolen.

Police are advising people that if they are offered an electronic device “on the cheap”, to think about where it may have come from, and to call them on 101 quoting incident number 72 of January 23.