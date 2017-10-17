Future of Kenilworth mobility shop unclear after sale announcement

The future is uncertain for a mobility equipment shop after its parent company announced it was selling the store.

Care & Mobility in Oaks Precinct is one of five stores across the country up for sale. It will remain open while parent company Simplyhealth tries to find a buyer.

Staff at the store said they were informed on Tuesday morning (October 17) about the potential sale via email, and did not know much more than that.

Other stores owned by Simplyhealth in the UK, including seven that are branded ‘The Unlimited Company’ as well as three that operate under the ‘Independent Living’ and ‘Collins Care’ brands, have all been closed.

Romana Abdin, Chief Executive of Simplyhealth said: “This is not the outcome we wanted when we created The Unlimited Company proposition.

“It was a very difficult decision to make, not just taking into account the thousands of customers that we have helped but because our own people will be affected.

“However, we remain committed to ensuring that people who need help with mobility or caring get the best advice and products possible.

“As someone with a disability myself I know there is a need for better support networks for people. “Unfortunately it has become clear that physical shops are not a viable way forward for Simplyhealth and from a business viewpoint we have to ensure we look at better ways of providing people with the support they need.”

And Raman Sankaran, Chief Commercial Officer for Simplyhealth, said: “We understand that health and care is one journey for customers and we will continue to focus on how best to meet their needs, both on our own, and by working with partners.”