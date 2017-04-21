Fundraising campaign launched for Warwick Poppy project

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help a committee in Warwick pay a fitting tribute to mark the 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The project, which is called “Warwick Poppies 2018”, is being spearheaded by eight people who are all members of the congregation at St Mary’s Church in Warwick.

Pictured: Committee members who have formed to create a poppy event in 2018. They are hoping to encourage people to create thousands of poppies for the centennial of the end of WW1 in November 2018. The display is set to go inside St. Mary's Church. (L to R): Tony Fitzpatrick, Gill Benson,Gail Guest, Helen Fitzpatrick and David Benson. NNL-170419-085242009

“Warwick Poppies 2018” will be a year-long campaign where the committee members will be looking to collect thousands of handmade poppies.

Helen Fitzpatrick, one of the committee members, said: “Preparations are now well in hand for the huge project, which is being launched in St Mary’s Church in September.

“It will be a year-long campaign to collect thousands of handcrafted poppies that will form the exhibition that will be a community tribute that marks the centenary of the end of the First World War.

“The patron for the project is the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.”

The idea for the project stems from the Warwick WI’s Christmas tree that was submitted to the Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s Church last year.

Helen continued: “The idea evolved from the WI’s winning tree at the festival, which was decorated with poppies.

“Most people decorated the trees as Christmas trees but this one was not a standard tree. It was lovely and it captivated people.”

The committee behind the project are appealing for the public’s help in securing their project’s future.

Helen said: “We are seeking donations for this project as the whole cost of advertising and erecting the display has to be raised. We are looking at raising at least £5,000.

“The money would be to cover costs of printing, costs of keeping the campaign going and costs of putting on the exhibition.

“We urgently need donors and sponsors for the project.

“We are looking for anyone who would like to offer their help with donations of money, or help in kind, such as offering to photocopy for us.

“Any offers of help will be most gratefully received.”

Later in the year committee members will officially launch their “Warwick Poppies 2018” project and are asking for anyone who would like to get involved to get in touch.

Helen said: “It is a great opportunity for local businesses, schools, groups and individuals to become part of this major public tribute.

“This is not just a church thing it is intended to be a community tribute and a mark of respect as well as an opportunity for people of all ages to get involved.”

In September the “Warwick Poppies 2018” project will be launched and the committee behind the project are looking for donations to help them push forward. Anyone wishing to donate towards the fundraising appeal or anyone who would like to get involved with the project should email: contact@warwickpoppies.org.uk or leave a message for the Warwick Poppies 2018 committee at St Mary’s Church.

Any profits made after the project has been officially launched will be split between St Mary’s Church and the Warwick branch of the Royal British Legion.