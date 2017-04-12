Fun day in Radford raised more than £1,000 for Young Epilepsy charity

One girl’s request for her family members to raise money for a children’s charity has led to more than £1,000 being raised for the cause at a family fun day in Radford Semele.

Liah Davis, five and who lives in Cubbington, was recently diagnosed with epilepsy. But not to be downhearted, Liah asked her loved ones for help in supporting the Young Epilepsy Charity.

Family fun day at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club to raise money for the Young Epilepsy Charity. Four year olds Gracie Wickes and Lotti Kenny having fun on the bouncy castle. MHLC-08-04-17 Epilepsy charity day NNL-170904-085011009

And, as a result, her grandmother Cindy Bartlett who is the vice chairwoman for Radford’s Sports and Social Club, organised the event at the club and the village playing fields.

The event, which took place on Saturday, raised over £1,420.

The main attraction on the day was a five-a-side football tournament including around 16 teams and organised by villager Terry Davidson.

There was also stalls, street food, a raffle and a disco at the club in the evening. Liah’s grandfather Richard Bartlett had previously ran the Warwick Half Marathon and raised £380 for the charity while Butterflies Nursery in Cubbington, where Liah’s sister Lacey-Mai goes, raised £30.

Family fun day at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club to raise money for the Young Epilepsy Charity. Charlie Sanderson 11 with Donna Porter at the cake stall. MHLC-08-04-17 Epilepsy charity day NNL-170904-084959009

For more about the charity visit www.youngepilepsy.org.uk

Family fun day at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club to raise money for the Young Epilepsy Charity. Tom Gough tries to put one past goalkeeper Paul O'Keefe during a penalty shoot out. MHLC-08-04-17 Epilepsy charity day NNL-170904-084946009

Family fun day at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club to raise money for the Young Epilepsy Charity. Twelve year old Carla Farmer enjoys a good read on the book stall. MHLC-08-04-17 Epilepsy charity day NNL-170904-084855009

Family fun day at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club to raise money for the Young Epilepsy Charity. Lacey Mai Davis 4 enjoying the swings. MHLC-08-04-17 Epilepsy charity day NNL-170904-084843009

Family fun day at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club to raise money for the Young Epilepsy Charity. This team called themselves 'All White But Two', showing real racial harmony. MHLC-08-04-17 Epilepsy charity day NNL-170904-084830009

Family fun day at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club to raise money for the Young Epilepsy Charity. Richard Winn, Shane Kenny and Mathew Davis (Liah's Dad) cool off between matches. MHLC-08-04-17 Epilepsy charity day NNL-170904-084818009