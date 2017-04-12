Fun day in Radford raised more than £1,000 for Young Epilepsy charity

One girl’s request for her family members to raise money for a children’s charity has led to more than £1,000 being raised for the cause at a family fun day in Radford Semele.
Liah Davis, five and who lives in Cubbington, was recently diagnosed with epilepsy. But not to be downhearted, Liah asked her loved ones for help in supporting the Young Epilepsy Charity.
And, as a result, her grandmother Cindy Bartlett who is the vice chairwoman for Radford’s Sports and Social Club, organised the event at the club and the village playing fields.
The event, which took place on Saturday, raised over £1,420.
The main attraction on the day was a five-a-side football tournament including around 16 teams and organised by villager Terry Davidson.
There was also stalls, street food, a raffle and a disco at the club in the evening. Liah’s grandfather Richard Bartlett had previously ran the Warwick Half Marathon and raised £380 for the charity while Butterflies Nursery in Cubbington, where Liah’s sister Lacey-Mai goes, raised £30.