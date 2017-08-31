French market on its way to Kenilworth next week

Food and drink from across the Channel will be on its way to Talisman in Kenilworth next week.

A French market will be brought to the town by market company France at Home on Friday September 8 and Saturday September 9 from 9am to 5pm.

Stalls over the two days will be offering various French food and drink including pastries, desserts and traditional crepes. Traders will also be selling clothes, vintage CDs and posters.

Muriel Charles, France at Home manager, said: “The market is always well received in Kenilworth and we’re looking forward to coming back to Talisman.”

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Talisman developers Discovery Properties, added: “We’re pleased to be bringing the French market back to Kenilworth. This is always a popular event and France at Home is organising for a really good range of traders to be involved.”