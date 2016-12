A crash on the northbound M40 yesterday afternoon (Friday December 2) left one person trapped as a result of their injuries.

The collision happened at around 4.45pm between junction 12 Gaydon and junction 13 Bishops Tachbrook.

Fire crews spent around an hour rescuing the trapped casualty.

The crash caused long delays for drivers as two lanes of the motorway had to be closed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.