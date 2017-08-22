Former nurse Muriel celebrates 100th birthday and remembers some of the famous people she cared for

Upholding her Christian principles and putting others before herself has been the outlook for a 100-year-old Leamington woman who cared for some of the world’s most famous people in her younger days.

Muriel Borman, who is a resident at Homewood Care Home in Kenilworth Road, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday with family and friends.

In the morning she attended Dale Street Methodist church where, 30 years ago, she was among those who set up the lunch clubs which still run to this day.

Born the youngest of three daughters of a methodist minister in Kent in 1917, Muriel lived in various different places as the family moved around but she considers Leamington and Priors Marston as her homes.

She joined the Red Cross in the 1930s and was an ambulance driver in Coventry in the Second World War.

She later became a nurse and spent most of her working life at University College Hospital where some of her patients included rock and roll star Mick Jagger, racing drivers Sterling Moss and Graham Hill and Winston Churchill.

She retired 40 years ago and moved back to Leamington.

Muriel said: “Being a good nurse was always important to me and I always wanted to live a life which allowed me to help other people.”