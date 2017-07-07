Former marine from Warwick loses appeal against lengthy drink drive ban

A drink-driver stripped of his licence for leading police on a dangerous pursuit has failed in a bid to end his ban early.

Robert Fogarty, 40, of Broad Street, Warwick, was jailed in 2015 for motoring crimes which occurred after a charity trek in the Lake District.

After drinking strong beer Fogarty got behind the wheel of his Porsche.

He was spotted by police as he drove the wrong way down a one-way street in Ambleside.

But when an officer attempted to stop and speak to him, Fogarty took off.

He reached high speeds - including 70mph in a 40mph zone - before crashing the Porsche into a wall at Grasmere.

He later admitted charges of drink-driving - he was almost double the legal limit - along with dangerous driving and having no licence.

He was also said to have a previous excess alcohol conviction.

Fogarty, who was in the Royal Marines for three years, received a six-month jail term at Carlisle Crown Court in 2015, when he also received a mandatory three-year driving ban.

He returned to the court on June 30 and applied for the disqualification to be ended early.

Giving evidence, Fogarty cited exceptional family reasons.

He carried out charity work for charities assisting armed forces veterans - including Walking with the Wounded.

He also helped with the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and was hoping to secure employment which would require him to drive.