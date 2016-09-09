Former King’s High schoolgirls to take on mammoth trek for Macmillan Cancer Support

Former King’s High School girls will be reunited this weekend when they take part in a walking challenge with the aim of rasing thousands of pounds for a cancer support charity.

Having been affected by cancer in their families Annabel Kishor, Felicity Cherry, Isabel Harrison-Hall, Charlotte Jeffcoate and Victoria Bleasdale are hoping to raise a total of £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support by taking on the Thames Path Challenge - walking the 100km distance - the equivalent of two-and-a-half marathons back-to-back - from London to Henley on Thames in about 24 hours starting from tomorrow (Saturday).

The women, who have been friends since they started King’s High aged 11, 15 years ago, said: “Having all grown up in Leamington and the surrounding area, we have done much of our training across Warwickshire, with a loop around Edgehill being a particular favourite route.

“However, having all completed our Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards whilst at King’s, we were very conscious that this will be a totally different scale of challenge, and so for our last long training walk we completed the 47km of the Saint’s Way, from Fowey to Padstow, Cornwall, in a single day before walking 25 km of the Camel Trail to Bodmin the next day.

“This was hugely tough as the route crosses Bodmin Moor and is extremely hilly - the Saint’s Way is recommended to take up to three days walking - but the sense of achievement made the aching legs worthwhile and we are now feeling ready to take up the challenge of this weekend.”

To find out more about the challenge set by the ‘Cherrys on Top’ team and to make a donation visit their Justgiving page. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/felicitycherry?