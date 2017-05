Five fire engines were mobilised to put out fire at a block of flats in Lillington last night (Thursday May 4).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call just after 9pm reporting smoke coming from the bin chute of a seven story block of flats in The Crest.

Crews from Leamington, Kenilworth, Stratford, Wellesbourne and Southam all attended.

After inspection the source of the smoke was found to be a fire in the bin room.