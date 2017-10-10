Five fire crews sent to Coventry airport

Five fire crews were called to Coventry airport this afternoon (Tuesday).

At around 12.30pm this afternoon a fire crew from Kenilworth along with two crew from Leamington, one crew from Binley and a specialist foam tender crew from Coleshill were called to Coventry Airport.

They were all called to the airport after reports that a light aircraft with two people on board was coming in to land with a rough running engine.

Coventry Airport fire service responded and were standing by airside.

The other fire crews were waiting at the rendezvous point.

Despite the fire crews being called out the plane landed safely and all crews were stood down.