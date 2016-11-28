First Kenilworth song club ‘a hit’

The first Kenilworth ‘song club’ held last week was a hit, according to the Kenilworth songwriter who organised it.

Keith Ayling, also known by his stage name Mister Keith, organised and performed at the gig held at Costa Coffee in Warwick Road on Sunday November 20.

He was joined by Manchester musician and internet star Ortopilot and singer-songwriter Sophie Lewis, who attends Kenilworth School.

The three musicians also shared their songwriting tips with the 40 or so in the audience who filled out the room.

Keith said: “It was great to have Ortopilot play. He has a huge internet following so it was good to see him in a live context and I know he enjoyed it.

“His willingness to travel for special gigs like this – and the number of local people that turned out to see all of the artists, shows that when presented in the right way, live, original music still has a big place in people’s hearts.

“A number of friends of Sophie Lewis had come in support as it was only her second proper public performance with many songs fresh from the bedroom.”

Keith has confirmed he is planning more song club events in the new year.

He added: “I hope it will be regular event for the town, bringing experienced well-known musicians alongside local talent and asking them about how songs are written and the meaning behind them.

“Great songs have a deeper meaning - it’s often buried but classic songs tell stories of life, love, and faith in something greater. That’s why we love them.”