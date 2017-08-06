Firefighters tackle abandoned car blaze and flat fire within a few minutes of each other

An abandoned car was set on fire in Leamington last night (Saturday).

Firefighters tackled the blaze just before midnight on Saturday (August 5) in Binswood Avenue.

Police also attended as it was believed to have been a deliberate fire. It was then confirmed that the vehicle had been abandoned.

Fire crews left the scene by about 12.30am this morning (Sunday).

Just a few minutes later, a passer-by alerted fire fighters to a fire in a property in Clarendon Square, Leamington, at about 12.45am.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service said: “They could hear a smoke alarm and could see what they believed was smoke behind the windows of a property. Two crews from Leamington attended, after gaining entry to the flat confirmed that there was smoke present. Crews discovered that this was a small fire in a waste bin in the property. The fire was extinguished.”