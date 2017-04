Firefighters tackled a fire in a garden in Kenilworth yesterday afternoon (Thursday, April 13).

Two Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fire engines from Kenilworth and Leamington were sent to the blaze in Queens Road at around 5.35pm.

On arrival it was found there was one shed, fencing and refuse on fire.

The fire was extinguished using a hydrant, small gear, thermal imaging camera and main jet.