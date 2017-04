Crews from Leamington were called to a house in Warwick this morning after a mobile phone had set on fire.

The incident took place in Trueman Close at around 7.40am.

Thanks to the quick actions of the residents, the fire was out on arrival and the smoke was confined to just the one room as the resident shut the door to stop the fire from spreading.

Although the room was heavily smoke logged, there was no fire damage.

The fire was caused by a Samsung S7 edge that exploded while on charge.