Fire fighters called to fire at place of worship in Leamington

Fire fighters were called to a fire at a place of worship in Leamington last night (Saturday).
At around 9pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a call reporting a building on fire in Chapel Street.
Two crews from Leamington were sent to the scene, where they found a two-storey building, which has been described by fire crews as a place of worship, on fire.
The fire fighters said that around ten per cent of the building was affected by smoke and fire.
The crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.