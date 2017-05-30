Fire crews condemn suspected arson attack in Sydenham

Fire crews have condemned a suspected arson attack on a derelict building in Sydenham which took place this weekend.

Crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at the old bakery in St Mary’s Road on Sunday May 28 at around 4.35pm.

The building was found well alight but was put out quickly.

Following the fire, a spokesman for the fire service said: “Unfortunately, it is suspected that the building was set alight deliberately.

“Arson is a crime and puts lives at risk. On this occasion it also used valuable resources from both Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Police.”