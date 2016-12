A fire crew was called out to a car fire in Warwick this morning.

At 2.18am this morning a fire engine from Leamington was called out to a car that was on fire on Pickard Street.

On arrival the crew found a car on the side of the road, which was well alight.

Fire-fighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Warwickshire Police was also at the incident.