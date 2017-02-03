Finalists of Worthies 2017 have been announced

The finalists of this year’s Worthies, Kenilworth’s unique awards ceremony, have been announced.

The announcement was made at a drinks reception at The Gallery in Smalley Place, Kenilworth, last night (Thursday February 2).

Finalists will be interviewed by a panel of judges before the winners are announced at a ceremony on Thursday May 25.

Chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade Séanna Holland said: “We are delighted to have had such an overwhelming response again to this year’s Worthies awards.

“With considerably more nominations than last year and well over 1,000 votes across all categories it looks like the second year of this event is proving to be even more popular than last year.

“There is a great cross section of nominees and we wish all of them the very best of luck for the judges’ interviews.”

The top three in each category are: Business of the Year - Halo Physio, Kenilworth Books, Steve Crowe and Son Butchers.

Small Business of the Year - Crustum, Kenilworth Cobblers, Stitched Up.

Business Person of the Year - Gemma Owen - Stitched Up, Marie Haycocks - Certanovo Confidence & Clarity Coaching & Kenilworth Bird Table, Paul Crowe - Steve Crowe and Son Butchers.

Restaurant of the Year - Ego, Pomeroys, The Indian Edge.

Retailer of the Year - Buyrite, Pepper Black, Steve Crowe and Son Butchers.

Sports Team of the Year - Fitness Worx, Kenilworth Ladies Rugby Team, Kenilworth Under 15 Rugby Team.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Alex Selby - Alex Selby Personal Training, Gemma Owen - Stitched Up, Lewis Smith - Kenilworth Arts Festival.

Organisation of the Year - Kenilworth Arts Festival, Kenilworth Lions Club, Kenilworth Round Table.

Pub of the Year - The Almanack, The Gallery, The Virgins and Castle.