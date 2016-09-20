Final Kenilworth horse fair of year could be ‘exceptionally busy’

The final horse fair of the year taking place this weekend in Kenilworth could be ‘exceptionally busy’, Warwick District Council has warned.

Travellers will likely flock to land off Thickthorn Island before the fair starts on Saturday September 24 and ends on Sunday September 25.

The first two horse fairs in Kenilworth this year were far busier than expected, and the council is erring on the side of caution when it comes to estimating the turnout this time.

Peter Cutts, Safer Communities Manager at Warwick District Council said: “The two events this year have been exceptionally busy and if the volume of traffic is similar then you should expect delay.

“A Traffic Management Plan will be in place but residents should try and avoid the roads to and from Thickthorn if at all possible.”

PC Caine Pickering of Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team confirmed there will be enhanced police presence in the town.

He added: “We’ve been going to businesses and licenced premises with regards to door staff and opening hours, and we’ve been speaking to sports clubs about securing their boundaries.”

“Unless it’s absolutely essential to come into town over the weekend, we’re advising drivers to plan around it.”