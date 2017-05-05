FIGHTING FAKE NEWS: Why your local newspaper matters

In 1828 the first edition of the Leamington Spa Courier and Alcester, Atherstone, Coleshill, Henley-in-Arden, Kineton, Kenilworth, Knowle, Nuneaton, Rugby, Solihull, Southam, Stratford-upon-Avon, and Warwick Borough and County Gazette was published.

Over the subsequent 189 years, the name may have shortened but the principal aim of the Courier/Weekly News remains the same - to be a trusted source of local news

The Courier/KWN has been standing up and speaking out for its readers, faithfully and accurately reporting the news in our glorious part of Warwickshire in print, and now online. It is a proud tradition that we strive to preserve which is why we this week joined forces with local papers across the country in a campaign to fight fake news.

Accuracy and integrity is key to what we do, but of equal importance is the message contained within. Not only do we report the news, we ask questions of those in charge, speak out for our communities, champion success and ultimately aim to reflect and represent the lives of our readers.

And when it comes to life in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth our papers and websites offer unrivalled coverage. From big issues such as the Local Plan, education, crime and health, right down to what’s on in your town at the weekend, the Courier/KWN has a team of trained journalists who know how to sort fact from fiction and answer the questions that need asking. It was a founding principle when the first paper rolled off the press in 1828 and it remains so today, when a story is published in print, online or on any of our social media platforms.

In an increasingly crowded media landscape the real message can often get lost in the noise, But there is one voice that has remained clear and strong above all - ours. It has been speaking out on your behalf since 1828, we will make sure it continues to do so. Thanks for your continued support.