Entries open for 13th Regency Run in Leamington

Entries are now open for the 13th annual Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run, with organisers anticipating more runners than ever before.

The event will also act as a celebration for organisers Leamington Round Table, as they commemorate 70 years since the organisation’s formation.

Proceeds raised from the run, which will be held on Sunday, April 2, will be donated to causes and charities in Warwickshire including Leamington-based Helping Hands.

Held in Leamington, the run is recognised as one of the top 10ks in the country with more than 2,000 runners taking part each year.

Alongside the main run, the 1.2km junior’s run will return for its third consecutive year.

Gary Craine, of Leamington Round Table, said: “We’re now into our 13th year of the run and we are hoping this year’s event exceeds our fundraising records to date. Since it started, the event has raised over £250,000 for the local community. Each year the atmosphere on the day is brilliant, we hope that this year is no different and that the people of Leamington help us make this year’s run our most successful yet as we celebrate 70 years since we formed.”

Law-firm Wright Hassall are the event’s main sponsors again.

Men aged between 18 and 45 are encouraged to contact Leamington Round Table, as they actively look for new members

Visit www.leamingtonroundtable.org.uk for more information.

For more information on the run visit www.regency10k.co.uk