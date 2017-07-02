Entrants needed for charity dragon boat race in Warwick

Dragons will be racing down the River Avon in Warwick September to raise money for The Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The event, which takes place on Sunday September 17, has been organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick Avon.

They are calling on ‘oarsome’ people to take part in the races – teams of 16 people plus a drummer can enter. Entry is £400 per team – working out at just over £20 per person.

No previous experience of dragon boat racing is necessary but participants must be aged over 14 and able to swim.

Warwick Boats are offering practice sessions for teams who want to make sure they are paddling in time.

Each team will take part in three races down the 200 metre course and the fastest four teams will go head-to-head in a final. Trophies will be awarded to the first and second place teams.

Competitors are encouraged to wear fancy dress to be in with a chance of winning the award for ‘Best Dressed’. Previous winners have turned out dressed as Where’s Wally and pink pirates.

Rowers are also encouraged to raise their own sponsorship and there will be a trophy for the team which raises the most money for The Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

People can cheer the teams on from Warwick Boat Centre in St Nicholas Park on the day where there will be a BBQ, bouncy castle and other activities.

Norman Byrne from Rotary Club of Warwick Avon said: “Dragon Boat racing is an exciting spectacle and with around 400 competitors, plus hundreds of onlookers lining both banks of the River Avon, it should be a great family day out.

“As in previous years the main beneficiary will be The Myton Hospices with Birmingham Children’s Hospital also receiving support from the event. The event has grown each year and for 2017 we are hoping to have 24 teams competing. We are partnered with the team from Warwick Boats who manage the actual racing.

“There will be a BBQ and drinks stalls and all proceeds from these will also be donated to our nominated charities. To add to the fun all the teams can turn up wearing fancy dress or a team strip. There is a prize for the fastest team and a prize for the best dressed team. Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the event.”

The Myton Hospices will also be fielding two teams of their own in the hope of claiming first place!

Anita Burrows from Myton’s Community Fundraising team said: “It is fantastic that the Rotary Club of Warwick Avon have chosen to support Myton once again –the continued support of groups and communities means we are able to keep on providing our care free of charge to those who need it.

“On behalf of everyone at Myton I would like to thank Norman and the Rotary Club for their support. Our team last year had a great time competing. It is a wonderful atmosphere whether you’re racing or cheering the teams on.”

To enter a team into the Dragon Boat Race contact Norman Byrne from the Rotary Club of Warwick Avon on 01926 886332 and Warwick Boats on 01926 494743 to arrange practice sessions.

The Dragon Boat race will take place on Sunday September 17 from 10am to 5pm.