Elite cycling race held last summer boosts Warwickshire’s economy

An elite cycling race held in Warwickshire last summer gave a ‘healthy boost’ to the county’s economy after 75,000 people came out to watch.

Cyclists competing in the Aviva Women’s Tour raced through Kenilworth and Warwick along their Warwickshire route in June 2016.

And of the 75,000 who watched, 40,000 came from outside the county, with around one in seven of those staying overnight.

Estimates suggest an extra £2 million was spent on food and drink, £740,000 was spent in local shops, £540,000 was spent in hotels and £150,000 was spent on public transport because of the tour.

Warwickshire County Council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe, said: “Playing host to Stage 2 of this high profile cycling tour brought great benefit to Warwickshire’s economy.

“It has been excellent for local businesses and offered a chance to showcase our county at its best.

“The huge numbers of visitors meant that many were able to take a share of the spoils that an event such as this provides. Of course, there are more than just economic benefits and I hope our residents have been inspired to get out and enjoy this fantastic sport.”

Cllr Philip Johnson, chair of the communities and scrutiny committee said: “The great thing about this event was that a whole range of different businesses across the region were able to take advantage.

“In particular, our hotels, shops, pubs and transport companies were given a big boost.

“It’s important that we continue to secure events of this calibre into the future to build on this year’s success.”

The council has said it is hoping to bring the tour back to Warwickshire this year and discussions are underway to make it happen.