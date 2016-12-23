Kenilworth School aiming to improve careers service with new ‘enterprise adviser’

Kenilworth School is aiming to improve its careers guidance by appointing its first ever ‘enterprise adviser’.

School governor and former chairman of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade Richard Hales has been selected in the role, which he will start in the new year.

His job will be to encourage people from Kenilworth businesses to come into the school and talk about their respective fields, as well as testing the pupils with mock interviews.

Richard said: “We’re trying to engage with the local community and create this partnership with local businesses.

“It will be useful for students looking for work experience and interview practice.”

Headteacher of Kenilworth School Hayden Abbott said: “We are delighted to welcome Richard Hales as our first enterprise adviser.

“In the coming months, through our partnership with the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, we will welcome industry champions who will provide valuable support to students in this area’.