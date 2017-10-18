Dozens of jobs at Age UK Warwickshire at risk

Age UK Warwickshire has responded to suggestions it may be planning to make up to 90 staff members redundant.

The Advertiser was contacted by several readers who said they had heard the organisation is planning to cut up to 90 staff to ease budget pressure.

The readers, who wish to remain anonymous, said Age UK Warwickshire’s Home Support services may suffer because of the redundancies.

A spokesperson for Age UK confirmed the charity is considering making 87 people redundant as a result of increasing financial pressure.

The spokesperson said the charity is operating in an increasingly competitive environment.

They said: “Decline in public sector spending is particularly impacting on the financial viability of some of our services.

“This combined with the growth in private sector-led services, often similar to our own, has led the trustee board to recognise an urgent need to re-examine the role of AUKW and to re-define the organisation and the services we offer in this changing context.

“The trustee board has met to review the financial performance of all the services currently provided and has asked the senior management team to take immediate action to improve the organisation’s financial position.”

The 87 staff working in income-generating areas (care and repair, gardening services, home maintenance, handyperson,home support) are at risk of redundancy.

The charity is set to engage in a consultation process with staff affected.

When asked if alternative roles could be found in the organisation for affected staff, director of services Jan Dugdale said all options are being considered.

Age UK said if services are ended they will attempt to find alternatives for clients.

The spokesperson said Age UK “has not taken this decision lightly but it is important that the organisation has a more financially sustainable base.”