Dog rescued by fire crews after being stuck for eight hours

The dog was stuck in the hole for eight hours.

A young dog was rescued from a rabbit hole by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue crews on Tuesday afternoon - after being stuck for nearly eight hours.

The fire service explained they were called to a field in Kineton after recieving a call to say a young Fox Terrier named Zac was trapped inside an underground rabbit burrow.

Zac was eventually released from the rabbit hole.

A spokesperson said: “A crew from Gaydon attended the incident and on arrival they found that a member of the public had started to dig an access hole in the area where barking could be heard.

“Shortly after, a network of runs were opened to help establish the direction Zac had travelled.

“The rescue was a real team effort as both time and light were against the crew, assistance was given by local builders Hawk Construction Ltd, who kindly gave up their time to dig a channel so crews could get to Zac and bring him out to safety.

“On his release, Zac was a little shaky but was none the worse after his ordeal. A huge thanks goes out to everyone who assisted with the rescue.

“We hear that Zac is doing well and doesn’t intend on going down another rabbit hole anytime soon!”