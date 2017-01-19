Disney toys recalled over safety concerns

A popular Disney toy set has been recalled by its manufacturer over safety concerns.

The Bolt and Mitten soft toy set has been found to contain chemical substances which exceed regulatory limits.

The toy in question

It is the black plastic nose on the Bolt (dog) soft toy which has rained concerns. The Mitten (cat) toy is unaffected.

The product range affected has the SKU code: 207123015014, sold between 08/07/2015 and 30/09/2016.

Anyone having purchased a toy set is advised to stop using it, and should return the item to the stores (in parks, Disney Village or Disney hotels) for a full refund, or email the company at dlp.sav@disney.com.