Details of revamped Kenilworth Christmas lights switch-on events revealed

Details of this year’s revamped Christmas lights switch-on events in Kenilworth have been announced following criticism of the events last year.

Both switch-ons and a new Christmas market will be held across one weekend from Friday December 1 to Sunday December 3, instead of on separate weekends as in previous years.

Chairman of the Kenilworth Lights Committee Richard Hales said the town needed something different after many people criticised Kenilworth’s display and events last year.

He said: “It was fair criticism - the lights weren’t fit for purpose for a number of reasons.

“What I want people to do is to accept we’ve listened to their concerns.”

High Street’s switch-on will take place on the Friday at 6.30pm, and will remain largely unchanged from previous years.

Saturday December 2 will feature a Kenilworth Christmas market in Talisman square, along with an ice skating rink, from 9am to 3pm.

Father Christmas will make an appearance, and schools in Kenilworth have been approached to potentially perform on the day.

And Warwick Road’s switch-on event, which this year features brand new coloured lights worth £55,000, will happen on the Sunday at 5.30pm.

Oaks Precinct and Leyes Lane Precinct will also be lit up for Christmas.

There will also be free parking in district-council owned car parks on the Saturday and Sunday.