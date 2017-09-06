Detailed plan for 1,400 homes on land east of Kenilworth to be drawn up

A detailed plan to help coordinate the building of 1,400 homes on land east of Kenilworth will now be drawn up.

The houses will be built on the land by 2029 as part of the council’s Local Plan, which is set to be adopted on Wednesday September 20 after being approved by a government planning inspector.

A concept map of the land east of Kenilworth to be developed as featured in the Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan (Policy Map 5.3). The spine road from Birches Lane is for illustrative purposes only

The first site near Thickthorn Island will have 760 houses and a primary school, and the second site off Crewe Lane will include 640 houses and a new setting for Kenilworth School and Sixth Form.

Eight hectares of land for employment has also been set aside.

And Warwick District Council’s executive decided to approve the creation of a detailed ‘development brief’ at a meeting on Thursday August 31 to make sure everything being built in the area is coordinated.

Both the Local Plan and Kenilworth Town Council’s Neighbourhood Plan, the final draft of which is currently being drawn up, will influence what the brief will look like.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Michael Coker (Con, Abbey) said: “This application gives the opportunity to effectively plan in advance and agree items that will blend into the town.

“I am pleased to see how it is effectively mirroring the neighbourhood plan or perhaps how the neighbourhood plan is mirroring it.”

Creating the brief is expected to cost around £30,000.

It will cover issues such as where key roads, pedestrian routes and cycle lanes are likely to be, how to incorporate the new schools into the area, how best to connect the area to the other parts of the town, and how to reduce flood risks.