Dementia booklet created to help and support carers in Warwick District

Two groups have joined forces to create a new directory to help assist those who care for people with dementia.

Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA), which supports volunteers, groups and charities, has teamed up with the The Pam Britton Trust for Dementia charity to make the booklet.

The trust was founded by Tony Britton in memory of his wife Pam, who died in 2013 aged 64, having lived with early-onset dementia since she was in her 50s.

The directory lists useful phone numbers, support groups and drop-in sessions for carers.

Tony said: “The idea is that this would give the opportunity for raising awareness about the groups that are available in the area and that those using the booklet can plan to go to at least one meeting a week.

“It would be wonderful if the people that visit carers and people with dementia, like those in social services, GPs and district nurses, can advise them to go to the groups or view the booklet as part of their efforts in supporting them.

“Hopefully a family member will see this newspaper article and think this might be useful for mum or dad and then they can contact us immediately so we can get them a booklet. These people are left with a lot of isolation and we want to try to get them out.”

Andrea Hammond, locality manager at the Warwick district branch of CAVA, said: “We were approached by Tony to help him map dementia services across Warwick district as there was a real gap in information for those with dementia and their carers.

“We were only too happy to create a directory that would be a valuable resource and we worked closely with the voluntary sector to obtain the relevant information and develop a format that was easy to read.”

To get the booklet, call 07867 698 073 or visit the CAVA offices at 4-6 Clemens Street, Leamington.