Delivery driver injured after van hijacked in Kenilworth

A delivery driver was injured after his van was hijacked in Kenilworth on Friday evening (September 1).

Eyewitness Clive Peacock said the red delivery van pulled into Moorlands Avenue to drop off a package at around 6.25pm.

It was followed by another car, believed to be a silver Vauxhall.

After the van pulled over and the driver got out to make the delivery, one of the occupants of the Vauxhall immediately jumped out and into the van on the driver’s side.

It then reversed down Moorlands Avenue at ‘enormous speed.’

As the delivery driver gave chase, he was clipped by the van and suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses said the van exited Moorlands Avenue and turned right along Warwick Road towards the St John’s gyratory, and the Vauxhall turned left towards the clock tower.

A short time later, the delivery van was found abandoned outside the entrance to Kenilworth Cricket Club.

A police spokesman confirmed the hijack was being investigated and witnesses were being sought.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.