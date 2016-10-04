Cyclist seriously injured in Leamington

A woman sustained multiple serious injuries following a collision with a lorry in Warwickshire yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Newbold Street and Hamilton Terrace in Leamington Spa shortly before 2pm.

An ambulance, a paramedic area support officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance with a BASICS doctor on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The cyclist, a woman believed to be in her 40s, was being cared for by police officers when ambulance staff arrived after reportedly been involved in a collision with a lorry.

“Upon assessment the woman was found to have sustained multiple serious injuries with suspected fractures to her ankle and pelvis.

“She was given pain relief and fluids and once her condition had been stabilised, ambulance staff carefully immobilised her with a neck collar, scoop stretcher and pelvic binder.

“The woman was then taken by land ambulance, with the doctor on board, to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further trauma care.”