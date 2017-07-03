Cyclist in collision with van in Kenilworth has died, police confirm

A cyclist who was involved in a collision with a van in Kenilworth in June has died, police have confirmed.

The collision happened on Wednesday June 14 on the crossroads of New Street, High Street, Bridge Street and Fieldgate Lane at around 6.20pm.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, collided with a silver Volkswagen Transporter van, suffering ‘potentially serious’ head and facial injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Although West Midlands Ambulance Service attended very soon after the 999 call and took him to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire under anaesthetic, he died a few days later. Warwickshire Police have only just confirmed his death.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help piece together the details of the collision. Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident 359 of June 14.