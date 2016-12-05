Cycle ride in memory of Kenilworth cyclist will be in its fifth year

An annual cycle ride held in the memory of a Kenilworth cyclist who died from a serious a heart condition will soon be in its fifth year.

Nick Rawlinson, a Jaguar Land Rover employee who loved cycling, died at the age of 30 after suffering from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS) in February 2012.

Chris Rawlinson, Nick’s brother, described him as a never being without a smile on his face and always willing to help people who needed it.

Next year’s ride, to be held on Sunday February 26, aims to bump the total money raised for the SADS UK charity since Nick’s death up to £50,000.

Event organiser Steve Jefferies said: “The 2017 Edition of The Rawlinson Bracket marks five years since Nick left us.

“This event has two objectives - the first is to raise funds for research into and awareness of SADS, and the second is to allow people to experience the type of riding that Nick enjoyed with a passion and to convince people that cycling is a year-round activity, even in this country.”

Riders will have a choice of two different routes around Warwickshire’s countryside depending on ability - the Top Bracket and the Bottom Bracket. Both routes start at the British Motor Museum in Banbury Road, Gaydon.

Experienced riders can take on the 91km Top Bracket route if they want a challenge. It features six tough climbs which Nick loved to tackle while training for mountain races abroad.

The Bottom Bracket is a gentler 47km route designed for riders of all abilities. Nick would often use this route as part of his endurance training.

Anne Jolly, founder of SADS UK and the Ashley Jolly SAD Trust, said: “SADS UK is very grateful to Chris, Stephen and everyone involved for organising the Rawlinson Bracket 2017 which continues to be such a fantastic cycling challenge to raise awareness and funds for SADS UK following the tragic death of Nick.

“Research into Sudden Arrhythmic Death is absolutely vital to help people in the future and prevent such untimely deaths.”

