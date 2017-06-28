Search

Cubbington School pupils’ reading challenge raises money for new books

Cubbington C of E Primary school carried out their sponsored read from 27th April to 7th May. The school raised more than �900 as children from all years within the school took part in this sponsored read / listen event. As part of the Usborne RSR programme the school will now receive an additional 60% in free books for the school. Mrs Jane Edmonds (Assistant Head) and Fiona Henshaw from Usborne are pictured with some of the children. MHLC-20-06-17 Free books NNL-170620-221328009

Pupils at Cubbington Primary School have been rewarded with hundreds of pounds worth of free books after taking part in the Ready Steady Read challenge set by publisher Usborne.

Working with Usborne Books team leader Fiona Henshaw over a two week period, children from all years read and listened to their favourite stories and raised £905.

This, along with an extra £543 provided by Usborne will pay for new books for the school.

Assistant headteacher Jane Edmonds said: “The children really enjoyed challenging themselves to read more and their friends and parents were very generous in their support.”