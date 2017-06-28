Cubbington School pupils’ reading challenge raises money for new books

Pupils at Cubbington Primary School have been rewarded with hundreds of pounds worth of free books after taking part in the Ready Steady Read challenge set by publisher Usborne.

Working with Usborne Books team leader Fiona Henshaw over a two week period, children from all years read and listened to their favourite stories and raised £905.

This, along with an extra £543 provided by Usborne will pay for new books for the school.

Assistant headteacher Jane Edmonds said: “The children really enjoyed challenging themselves to read more and their friends and parents were very generous in their support.”