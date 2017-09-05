Warwickshire Police release use of force figures

Warwickshire Police published figures on the use of force by officers on Tuesday.

The figures cover tactics such as officers taking hold of someone’s arm, using handcuffs, deploying a police dog and using a baton, irritant spray, Taser or firearm.

The figures show, the vast majority (99 per cent) of incidents police are involved in are resolved without requiring these techniques or any form of conflict.

Where use of force actions are taken each officer attending the incident completes a record of their actions. Therefore, there may be more than one record linked to the same incident. Equally, multiple incidents involving the same person will be recorded separately.

The most recorded use of force tactic in Warwickshire between April and June this year was unarmed skills – which includes actions such as taking physical hold of someone and holding someone on the ground. The second most used was handcuffing.

Head of operations Chief Superintendent Steve Cullen said: “As a police service we have a duty to protect people from harm and these techniques are in place to resolve dangerous situations whilst protecting the public at the scene, the individual under arrest and the officers in attendance.

“Police officers are confronted with difficult situations every day. They walk towards danger when others walk away. They must think and act quickly and we ensure they are given the tools and training they need to help them make dynamic decisions on the actions needed to keep people safe. This data gives the public an insight into these challenges.

“The Code of Ethics underpins all that we do and helps guide us when making difficult decisions, ensuring that our actions are right and fair. To ensure appropriate scrutiny of our actions we also work with Independent Advisory Groups (IAGs) and scrutiny forums to make sure our workforce is acting in the correct, lawful and non-discriminatory way.

“This increased transparency will better enable individual uses of force to be placed in context, and provide greater reassurance amongst the public that force, when used, is proportionate, lawful, accountable and necessary in the circumstances”.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: "How and when police use force is rightly a subject of public concern, so I welcome the publishing of this data.

"The public needs reassurance that when force is used by the police, it is done so appropriately and lawfully, with its use open to scrutiny. By publishing Use of Force data on a regular basis, the public and I will have the information we need to hold the force to account, which can only be a good thing in the interests of full transparency.

"Equally, it will also serve to highlight the often difficult and sometimes dangerous situations that police officers face as they protect the public from harm."