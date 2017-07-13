UPDATE: Relief as Hunningham farm dog returns after truck theft

A dog from a farm in Hunningham has returned home after being sat in a truck as it was stolen today (Thursday, July 13).

A red Mitsubishi truck from Hall Farm, linked to Hilltop Farm Shop, was taken at around 12.45pm with the farm’s beloved Jack Russell, called Millie, inside as it was parked in the village.

The farmers drove after the thieves but lost them, and the farm shop appealed on Facebook for help, saying ‘we need out Millie back’.

But remarkably Millie walked home after a couple of hours with the family overcome with relief.

Lotte Ellis, who’s father Christopher runs Hall Farm, said she started crying when she saw Millie walk into the yard.

“It was horrible, we all love her to bits, my dad especially he’s obsessed with her, but luckily she’s here and she seems to be better than we are,” she said.

Christopher 'Crick' Ellis with Millie, who was inside a truck when it was stolen. NNL-170713-153206001

“Thank goodness she’s home safe.”

She added: “We don’t care about the truck we’re just glad the dog is back.”

Christopher ‘Crick’ Ellis was collecting some tools from a yard in the village and heard his truck engine start, but assumed his cousin was using it.

He returned to find the truck was gone, along with Millie, and his cousin said it had been stolen, so they tried to follow it but failed.

Hilltop Farm Shop NNL-140530-155449001

Lotte said: “The fact they can walk in to a yard when three people are there and in such a small window of opportunity and so boldly as well, and just to take it, it’s mad.”

The original Facebook post was been shared nearly 300 times as people try to help find the dog and the truck.or

Lotte thinks Millie was dropped off somewhere by the thieves and managed to find her way home.

The farm shop thanked everyone who shared their appeal on Facebook.