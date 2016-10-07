Police issue warning following distraction burglary in Wellesbourne

Police are appealing for information after a distraction burglary took place in Wellesbourne.

The incident occurred between 1.30pm and 3.40pm on Saturday, September 24. A police spokesperson said: “A man and woman approached the victim’s property on School Lane.

“The man asked if he could use the bathroom and the woman continued talking to the victim. The pair left and the victim noticed that money and jewellery was missing from the address.

“The man is described as white, in his late teens to early twenties. He is believed to be of a slim build and is very tall. He had no facial hair and did not speak with a noticeable accent.

“The woman is described as white and is believed to be younger than the man she was with. She is also believed to be about 5ft 3ins tall and she either had short hair or wore it tied back.”

If you witnessed anything suspicious or recognise the descriptions of the pair, call police on 101 and quote incident number 259 of Saturday, September 24.