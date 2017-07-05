Pair sentenced after stealing spare tyres at Warwick Parkway

Two people who stole spare tyres from 4x4s parked at train stations across the West Midlands including Warwick Parkway were sentenced today (Wednesday, July 5).

Over a two week period in January, Jonathan and Julie Cawley visited Birmingham International, Warwick Parkway and Rugby train station car parks and stole the spare wheels off Land Rover Defender vehicles.

They were equipped with the unique wheel locking nut to allow them to remove the spare wheels from the back of the 4x4 vehicles, making nearly £2,000 from the thefts.

The pair from Coventry pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in the magistrates’ court and were committed for sentence to Warwick Crown Court.

Jonathan Cawley, 22, was handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £900 compensation.

Julie Cawley, 20, was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service senior district crown prosecutor David Elliott said: “The defendants visited a number of car parks in the region targeting a particular make and model of car from which they would remove the spare wheel from its rear.

“These thefts were pre-planned, they visited the car parks equipped with a unique wheel locking nut to remove the spare tyre from the vehicles.

“The pair added to their dishonesty by selling the wheels, gaining nearly £2,000 following these thefts which they then deposited into their bank accounts.”